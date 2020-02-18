MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court has approved a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.
Tuesday's vote comes after Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal held off on passing an ordinance after speaking with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Instead of an ordinance to make Marshall County a Second Amendment sanctuary, the fiscal court has passed a resolution to make it a "safe harbor county."
County Attorney Jason Darnall says he and Cameron have been exchanging ideas that would "survive legal challenge."
Several other counties in the Local 6 area have already passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. Lyon County passed a resolution last week. Livingston, Graves and Crittenden counties all passed their own resolutions last month.
A resolution does not create a law. But, it does emphasize the county's support for the Second Amendment.
