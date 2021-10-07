MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– The Marshall County Fiscal Court is asking the community to share the importance of internet connection for their families.
The county is attempting to receive a portion of the $250 million Kentucky allocated to internet access as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
In order to receive a grant, Marshall County has to submit an application to the state. The Marshall County Fiscal Court and West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications are working together to submit that application.
According to a letter by Marshall County Judge Kevin Neal, one key element officials consider when awarding grants is community support.
As a result, the county is asking residents to send letters via mail or email describing why internet access is important to you and your family.
"Just tell your story in your own words," Neal said.
Neal added talking points could be things like the need for students and adults to work from home, or to participate in telehealth with medical providers.
The county is asking you submit your comments by Oct. 15. You can email your comments to fiberformarshall@wk.net.
Submitting a letter does not require you to sign up for service when the project is completed. According to Neal, if the grant is approved, construction would begin next year.