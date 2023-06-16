BENTON, KY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court is having a special called meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will go over several things including:
• Continuity of operations plan
• Administrative code review
• Board appointments
• Scheduling a meeting regarding Little John Lane
• Treasurer’s report
• Transfers
• Payment of the bills
• Executive session, litigation & personnel
The meeting will have several guests including Jada McWilliams, a member of the Disabled American Veterans chapter 118; Chad McCann with Rivercrest Engineering, regarding the Oak Level Water project bids; and Trevor Bonnstetter with WK&T.
The meeting will take place in the Fiscal Court Room, 1101 Main Street, Benton.