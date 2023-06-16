marshall county fiscal court

BENTON, KY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court is having a special called meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The meeting will go over several things including:

• Continuity of operations plan

• Administrative code review

• Board appointments

• Scheduling a meeting regarding Little John Lane

• Treasurer’s report

• Transfers

• Payment of the bills

• Executive session, litigation & personnel

The meeting will have several guests including Jada McWilliams, a member of the Disabled American Veterans chapter 118; Chad McCann with Rivercrest Engineering, regarding the Oak Level Water project bids; and Trevor Bonnstetter with WK&T.

The meeting will take place in the Fiscal Court Room, 1101 Main Street, Benton.