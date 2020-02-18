MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With a unanimous vote, the Marshall County Fiscal Court approved a resolution supporting the Second Amendment at their called meeting on Tuesday. The court switched from an ordinance, to a resolution after discussions with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The fiscal court's meeting room was filled with Marshall County residents. Cameron sat with the fiscal court and talked about his full support for the resolution. He said he doesn't see this as a knee-jerk reaction.
"This resolution was carefully considered, and deliberated, and thought through in a way that I think that you all here in Marshall County should be appreciative of," Cameron said after the meeting. "The great attention in detail that went into getting a resolution together that could be passed here by the fiscal court, and could be approved here by the people of Marshall County."
After passing the resolution, Judge Executive Kevin Neal plans on sending it off to the Kentucky Judge Executive Association to be viewed by others.
"It's a very profound message to our general assembly, our representatives in Frankfort, that any unconstitutional laws that come out of the general assembly, we're prepared to file an ordinance. We're prepared to fight it," Neal said.
Neal said passing the resolution is a preemptive measure in case of any gun control laws.
While the resolution did pass, Local 6 is still waiting on the attorney general's opinion on two appeals that Marshall County violated open records law regarding its original Second Amendment sanctuary proposal.
You can read Marshall County's Second Amendment resolution below: