MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A long legal battle has been put to rest. In 2019, the Marshall County Fiscal Court attempted to add a meter fee to their residents' electric bills.
The collected tax would have been used to fund the county's E-911 center. Residents and electric companies weren't happy about the decision.
Friday, under a new administration, the Marshall County Fiscal Court began the process of repealing the ordinance.
The fee would have been $7 per meter per month. That adds up to $84 a year.
In the past, the county funded the center through taxes on landline phones, but as fewer people use those, the money coming in was starting to dwindle.
On Tuesday, the Marshall County Fiscal Court held the first reading of an ordinance to repeal the $7 meter fee from the previous fiscal court.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Spraggs said the fee is not something they wanted to pursue.
"We as a group agreed the best thing we could do was drop this and start over as a new court," Spraggs said.
Spraggs said he knows money is tight right now and every dollar counts.
Ronnie Anderson has lived in Marshall County his whole life.
"That's good with me. I'm on a limited income, very limited, so it will be good with me," said Anderson.
Derek Stice is a small business owner and Marshall County resident.
"I got four meters, you know that's — the $7 tax would've been times four meters, and you add that up times 12 months, that adds up to be quite a bit of money," said Stice.
He has friends who have eight meters, so that $7 would have added up to even more by the end of the year.
"I am totally pleased with it," Stice said of the decision to repeal the fee. "Because, like I said, we're a small business. You know, every time we got a chance to save 5 or 10 or 20 bucks here and there a month, you know, it adds up."
Jackson Purchase Electric Cooperative spokesman Scott Adair said this is a win-win.
"We are proud to see the Marshall County Fiscal Court has chosen to repeal the decision to put the 911 fee on the electric bill. This is good for our consumer members and the cooperative," said Scott Adair.
Spraggs said the 911 center will be funded through the county's general fund.
"We're just kind of starting over on this. We've got a great court in place. Our commissioners are very hands on and working daily on things, and this is something we are going to look at going forward and come up for the best solution for this court as a whole," said Spraggs.
The meter fee never went into place. Marshall County still has to have a second reading on the ordinance. Spraggs said they have already agreed to sign the agreement with the utility providers.