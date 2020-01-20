MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Marshall County Fiscal Court has responded to a lawsuit filed last year by Jackson Purchase Energy and West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative.
The electric companies are suing the fiscal court for requiring them to collect a monthly $7 fee on customers' electric bills.
In a response filed last Thursday, Marshall County Fiscal Court is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
An agreement has been made between all parties to hold off on putting the new fee in place until litigation is complete.
You can read Marshall County Fiscal Court's full response below.