MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — There was a lengthy pause — taking up nearly a full minute — during the Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday.
It came after the E911 pay scale was brought up for discussion.
Eventually, County Commissioner Monti Collins spoke, saying the court needs to discuss the pay scale, but only if it's addressed in other departments too.
Judge Executive Kevin Neal said burnout and pay are contributing factors to the turnover rate within the E911 department.
Collins and fellow County Commissioner Justin Lamb want the new fiscal court — to be sworn in in January — to deal with it.
"In my opinion, this is something that needs to be looked at. I think it's something the next court should discuss with other departments," Collins said.
Ultimately, the fiscal court decided to table the issue until the beginning of next year.