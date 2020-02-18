MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The Marshall County Fiscal Court will be meeting again to discuss becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Courthouse on Main Street.
Along with the fiscal court, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Attorney Kent Masteron Brown will also be in attendance.
The proposed ordinance would ban any Marshall County official from enforcing any "unlawful act" regarding firearms.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neil, who introduced the ordinance, put it on hold after he met with Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Neil wants to make sure the ordinance does not "violate state law."
