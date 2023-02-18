MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Republicans recently became the majority of registered voters in the county, and the party celebrated that change Saturday with an open house that included free food and fireworks.
Guest speakers were invited to share their experiences.
Marshall County was formed in 1842 and was a Democrat-majority county until last December.
Marshall County Republican Party Events Committee Chair Michael Gordon says he first registered as a Democrat when he turned 18.
"I've lived here since I was 5. Nothing like Marshall County to come home to," Gordon says.
Most of the elected leaders in Marshall County are Republicans, except for two Democrats and two independents. But, the election for circuit court clerk next year could change that Democratic seat.
According to the State Board of Elections, Marshall County had 12,354 Registered Democrats and 12,263 registered Democrats as of January 2023.
In Kentucky as a whole, Republicans hold a slight majority. In August of last year, said Republicans accounted for 45.2% of the total electorate, followed by Democrats with 45%, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Adams said independent voters were the fastest growing demographic.
For more information on Kentucky voter registration statistics, visit elect.ky.gov.