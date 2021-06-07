MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) has awarded national accreditation to the Marshall County Health Department today.
“We are so pleased to be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement," said Billy Pitts, MCHD Public Health Director. “Although we were officially accredited in February, we elected to wait until now to make the announcement and celebrate this achievement because we were focused on COVID vaccinations at that time. We hope this announcement will reassure our community, our partner organizations, our stakeholders, and our elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community. By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”
The national accreditation program sets standards for how the nation's public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.
The program receives support from the CDC and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. More than 80% of the country lives in a county whose health department is observed by PHAB's assessment process.
"The value of becoming nationally accredited through PHAB extends far beyond the interior walls of the health department," said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. "People living and working in communities served by these health departments can be assured that their health department is strong and has the capacity to protect and promote their health. Just going through the accreditation process itself helps health departments pinpoint the areas that are critical to improving the work they do for their communities."