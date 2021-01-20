MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department says there are thousands of citizens on the waiting list to get the COVID-19 vaccine with hundreds of more people calling every day — but their limited supply has been exhausted and all orders for more vaccines have been canceled by state officials.
The health department says they received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccines on Dec. 22, 2020, and were told from state officials to administer the doses to people in Phase 1A, which at the time included health care workers, first responders, and people working in critical infrastructure.
The MCHD says they began administering the vaccine on Dec. 22 and received 100 more doses on Jan. 11. The health department says all 300 doses of the vaccine have been administered to people in Phase 1A with more health care workers in the county still on the list to receive their first dose.
Additionally, MCHD says on Jan 11, the Kentucky Department of Public Health canceled all current orders of the vaccine from local health departments. The health department says all local health departments scheduled to received more vaccines were told they will not receive additional shipments of the vaccine until further notice.
The Associated Press is reporting this is happening across the country. A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled.
Marshall County health department says local health departments are currently only receiving the second dose of the vaccine that must be administered to those who received the first dose already. The health department says all current shipments of the vaccine from the state are being routed to entities administering to long-term-care facilities, K-12 schools, and regional mass vaccination clinics.
You can read the full statement from the Marshall County Health Department by downloading the PDF below: