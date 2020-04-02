MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department has reported a fourth case of COVID-19 in the county.
The health department made the announcement via its Facebook page Thursday.
No details were provided about the new case, but the health department said it would provide the public with an update at 4 p.m. Friday.
In a news release sent the day before about the county's third novel coronavirus case, the health department said it will no longer be providing news releases about the county's cases — instead opting to post a daily update to its Facebook page.
