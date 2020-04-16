MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The Marshall County High School class of 2020 is letting the families of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope know that they will always "Be like Bailey" and "Play like Preston."
Bailey and Preston died two years ago in the tragic shooting at Marshall County High School.
This would have been their senior year.
The Cope family shared this post on Facebook, thanking the class of 2020 for the beautiful banner.
They say they love each and every one of them and wish them a lifetime of happiness.
Bailey's family echoed the same message.
Her dad, Jasen, shared this post on his page saying Bailey loved her friends and school and is no doubt watching down on each of them.