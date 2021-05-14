MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- COVID-19 brought a lot of new changes to the school year. Despite that, seniors in Marshall County were still able to have a traditional graduation ceremony on Friday. It meant a lot for these seniors. They've dealt with a school year where they dealt with virtual learning, social distancing guidelines, and wearing masks while in school.
In 2018, this group of students were freshman during the tragic Marshall County High School shooting. The district is not only saying goodbye to this group of seniors, but also Superintendent Trent Lovett. He retires on June 30.
Graduation ceremonies can be bittersweet. Madison Rhodes, a graduating senior who will be attending Murray State University next year, is happy to have this moment with her graduating class.
"It's a big deal because my freshman class hasn't had the best four years of high school, we haven't had a really good experience," Rhodes said. "And from last year we didn't get to think that we'd even be able to. So for everyone to be here it means a lot that we'd be able to walk across the stage."
Seeing this group of seniors graduate is emotional for Lovett. His daughter Gabbi is part of the group, and he's been their superintendent since they were in kindergarten.
"Yeah it is. It's a special group," Lovett said.
During the ceremony Gabbi gave an emotional speech where she thanked her dad for all of his hard work over the years. It brought Lovett to tears, and they hugged after she finished. He's proud of the perseverance this group of students has shown over the past four years, and hopes they carry it on.
"That's what we want kids to be able to do. Can you put what you have learned to use? That to me is important," Lovett said.
Rhodes says the life lessons she's learned in school will stay with her as she takes the next step in her life.
"Through all of the trial and errors that it does get better," Rhodes said. "Even though you don't know what's going to come next, or what's going to happen, that it's all going to eventually work out."
Lovett has been the district's superintendent for 13 years. The board of education is looking over applications to find his successor.