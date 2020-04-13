MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Marshall County High School shooting case agreed on a joint motion to continue the case. This was a verbal agreement via a Skype hearing.
The trial of Gabriel Parker was set to begin on June 1st in Christian County. The defense and the Commonwealth both cited different reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic as to why they want to postpone the trial. Judge Jamie Jameson was on the Skype call and says the defendant, Parker, was in the courtroom with him.
Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust says they are facing an “inability to prepare witnesses” because some of the witnesses in the case are Vanderbilt doctors. Foust says they were told it would be a minimum of 6 to 8 weeks before the doctors would be free. Defense attorney Tom Griffiths said they will have issues getting some of their out of state witnesses to the trial. Judge Jameson explained to the news outlets listening to the hearing that you would have to serve these out of state witnesses in order to require them to show up. Due to COVID-19, those requests may be denied.
The other issue discussed was the current moratorium on juries. Judge Jameson says he has sent in a request for an exception for this case to the Kentucky Supreme Court. He is expecting an answer this week.
Also, the trial is expecting to draw a crowd. Judge Jameson brought up the issue of social distancing. The parties discussed the fact that no one knows what orders will be in place come June 1st and how that would affect the public’s right to go to the trial.
Judge Jameson set a review date for April 28th at 10 am. Foust says he has been in touch with the victims’ families and even some were in the room with him during the hearing this morning.
Parker, now 18 years old, will go back to Christian County Jail.