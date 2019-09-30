Watch again

MARSHALL COUNTY — Over the past week, Local 6 has told you some of the stories in the book, "If I Don't Make It, I Love You: Survivors in the Aftermath of School Shootings."

There are 21 chapters, each filled with essays written school shooting survivors from across the country.

The book contains chapters on the 1997 Heath High School shooting and the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting.

Hailey Case, a junior at Marshall County High School, was one of the contributors.

She said she tries not to think about what happened that day.

The students said some days it is hard to even get out of bed.

"Do you know what it's like being a school shooing survivor?" asked Case as she read her essay.

She said the question and answer method was the best way to express herself in her essay.

"I've always been able to do that more than I've been able to like draw or just casually talk about things, so that felt more my style," said Case.

She read the first paragraph from her essay. It was too difficult read any other part.

"It's running and jumping into your dad's arms when he comes to pick you up. It's him squeezing you so hard you feel like you can't breathe," read Case.

As she spoke about her healing process, she smiled, thinking about those responsible for how far she has come.

She said her friends and family were and still are a major part of her healing process — especially her cousin Chase, who she said always treated her like a normal person.

Case also spoke with Hollan Holm, who survived being shot at Heath High School. Kelly Carneal Firesheets also spoke with Case and other survivors. Firesheets' brother, Michael Carneal, is responsible for the Heath High School Shooting.

"We met at downtown Paducah. We ate omelets, and we must have been a weird sight, because we cried over our breakfast food," said Firesheets. "We laughed so hard. We were hugging each other."

Both Firesheets and Holm had to learn to live with their own experiences.

"They gave us advice on that," said Case. "And really it was just nice to being able to talk to somebody that had already been through everything you've been through."

The days following the Marshall County shooting were difficult.

Even simple, daily interactions with people were anything but simple.

"To this day I'll still, people, people will ask me what grade I'm in and what school I go to, and I can see their face whenever it clicks in their mind knowing I was there that day," said Case. "And they stop looking at me like I'm a normal person, and instead they look at me like 'Oh my God, she's one of the people that survived.'"

The feeling of fear from that day still haunts her.

"It's riding in the backseat, holding your best friend's hand because neither of you can stop shaking. It's being terrified to drop her off, because you don't understand that neither of you are in danger anymore."

But, like the book, Case is taking the story of her life chapter by chapter.

"I don't want to think about it, and I just wish it never would have happened, but then there are other days where I'm able to think 'Yes, that did happen to me and did happen to all of my friends, but we're better now. We're stronger than what happened to us, and we can get through this.'" said Case.

Case said she wants everyone to treat her like a normal person, not Hailey Case, the school shooting survivor.

She said it is getting easier, but she still has difficult moments. For example, she said some students were a bit insensitive about the shooting. Case said she does her best to ignore it, and that it is easier with her friends by her side.

