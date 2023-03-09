MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Parents, students and teachers that were against a proposed class schedule change at Marshall County High School were given relief Thursday night after the Site Based Council voted against the change.
Changing to the hybrid schedule would have students taking core classes every day. The goal would be to attack the low test scores that Marshall County has seen over the last few years.
The meeting was full of students, teachers and parents. Many people voiced their concerns about the proposed schedule change.
Blair Buford, a junior at Marshall County High School, said she knew she needed to be at the meeting Thursday night.
"I am very passionate about my education, and was very concerned about the direction that I felt the schedule was taking," said Buford.
She was not the only student to voice her concern. The majority of those who spoke were not in favor of the schedule change.
Principal Robin McCoy said that was not the outcome she expected on Thursday.
"We will pursue as many opportunities as we can for kids. The administration is geared toward really what is best for the kids here, and although this yearlong process has not ended the way any of us would have dreamed, we all work together and it's perfectly fine," said McCoy.
She said that they will continue to work together to meet the needs of their students.
She said her goal is to educate them and make sure they're prepared for the next step.
"Marshall County may not agree on a schedule right now, but we're all motivated, and all of us want to do what's best for kids, so whether we disagree or agree, all of us are doing what's best for the kids,” she said.
For the 2023-2024 school year, Marshall County High School will remain on the current block schedule. The district will now begin looking for a new way to try to improve test scores all while continuing to maximize the opportunities for students.