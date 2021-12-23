Thousands of people in Kentucky are preparing to spend Christmas in a temporary home with their properties now left in ruins from the tornado that tore through nearly two weeks ago.
That number includes 400 families in Marshall County alone.
In spite of the high number, Marshall County says resources are available and families say they have what they need for the holiday.
Jessica Rosales of Gilbertsville shared her family’s story with Local 6 as they look forward to Christmas, and deal with meeting the family’s long term needs.
“It is surreal,” said Jessica Rosales as she stands with pieces of her home all around her. “I don’t know what to think. How to feel?”
In vivid flashbacks she remembers the night of Dec. 10. Nearly two weeks later, the pie she baked is still on the stove.
“You could hear the trees breaking, the glass cracking,” she said.
As alerts poured in on her phone, they grabbed a mattress and got into the bathroom.
“We sat down and we prayed out loud,” she remembers.
Their prayers for survival were answered but the walls of their home could not withstand the winds.
“I looked and I could see most of the houses were gone,” said Jessica. “I could hear people screaming for help.”
She says they’ll never forget walking in the pouring rain to find help. For her children including three year old Jagger, they are hard memories they are facing with courage. The little boy had this answer when we asked what he planned to with his toolbox: “Fix the house,” he said.
For now they are staying at Kentucky Dam Village. According to Emergency Management, the Rosales’ are just one of over 400 displaced Kentucky families taking refuse in Marshall County. According to numbers from the Red Cross, Marshall County is housing more families in congregate shelters than any other area state wide.
“I think that we were just kind of specifically set up for this,” said Britney Hargrove, who is handling public information for the county. “We have so many resorts here on the lake and the great thing about Marshall County is the people here. They just opened doors and took people in.”
Beyond Christmas, Hargrove says they are ready to meet needs long term.
“We have all of our drop off locations busy,” said Hargove. “We have a 25,000 square-foot warehouse where we have started putting overflow and then our distribution centers are contacting me here at our EEOC. When they get low on things we are shipping stuff over from the warehouse to keep things stocked and ready so that we can be getting it out to the people that need it. Marshall County is so happy to be able to help not just our own residence but also our neighboring communities as well. We are working on long-term planning. We know that this is a process. These homes are not going to be restored overnight. We are not going to go away after Christmas, we are going to be here people for a long after that.”
As for the Rosales family, Jessica says every need has been met. She says even in the aftermath of the storm, she knows it will be a great Christmas.
“I am truly grateful,” she said. “I am grateful God protected us and we didn’t have a scratch on us. We are truly blessed to be here and be alive.”
Resources will be available in Marshall County through the holiday weekend.
The Marshall County Emergency Hotline will also still be manned: 270-527-8657.