Weather Alert

.Gusty west winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today and again on Friday. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday for southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114. * WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph Friday. * HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon. * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

