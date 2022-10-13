MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Thursday signed an executive order placing the county under a burn ban. 

The executive order comes as the region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service due to windy, dry conditions that greatly increase the risk of wildfires. 

Under the order Neal signed Thursday afternoon, all open burning is prohibited until further notice, and the order will be enforced by local law enforcement. 

