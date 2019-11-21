MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Some viewers reached out Local 6 after the Marshall County Fiscal Court approved raises for several county employees at a meeting Tuesday night.
District 2 County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs was the only fiscal court member who did not vote for the raise. He said that approval would put the parks department over budget. He also said Parks Director Brittany Heath would receive two raises for a position she has held for just 11 months.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal said that is not the case. Neal said Heath's raise was well deserved. "The expectations we gave her were to market our park," said Neal.
Heath's salary recently jumped from about $43,000 to about $49,000.
The judge executive said the park made about $21,000 by the end of the 2018 fiscal year. He said from when Heath started in January to this date, that revenue jumped to about $450,000.
"She's already been out making those relationships, corporate sponsorships. I mean, there's a lot that she's done," said Neal. "And that's just going to continue throughout the next seven months, which that's roughly what we've got left in our fiscal year."
Neal said a pay scale was used to determine her raise. He said this is her first raise.
"In this case that was presented Tuesday was an actual raise for $6,000," said Neal.
He said as someone in the Department Head II category, she is making about $23 an hour. Neal said that is less than those who previously held her position.
There was also worry that because her raise was not budgeted for, it would push the parks department over budget.
"The budget is not overdrawn. We are not over in any line item. That was discussed: that they are not — these two raises for the parks employees — they're not budgeted, But just because we take an action item in court doesn't immediately make the budget over budget," said Neal.
The budget currently sits at about $116,000 for the rest of the fiscal year.
That second park employee was given a raise of nearly $1, putting her within the pay scale.
Neal said the county's general fund contains about $22 million. He said if the parks department ends up needing more money, the fiscal court could look at unused funds from other county departments.
