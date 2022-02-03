MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal has declared a local state of emergency for the county because of the winter storm slowly making its way through the region. The storm brought rain followed by ice and snow.
In the declaration, Neal says the storm "creates a considerable hardship for the citizens of Marshall County," and the local government has a duty to protect public health and safety.
The declaration directs the county's emergency operations plan to be executed. It also directs the Marshall County Emergency Management Office director to direct emergency responders to provide assistance and coordinate local agencies to help the county and those who live there.
Additionally, the declaration directs all Marshall County agencies to fully cooperate with the Marshall County Emergency Management Office in response to the emergency.
At the state level, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a state of emergency for Kentucky on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued similar orders.
Download the document below to read Neal's declaration in full.