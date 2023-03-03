MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Spraggs issued a local state of emergency due to the severe weather system and tornado damage sustained on Friday.
The declaration says the damage has created "dangerous conditions, including flash flooding and high damaging winds which has caused damage to public infrastructure, utility systems and private properties."
This requires all agencies of local government to coordinate to provide assistance to its citizens and cooperate with the Marshall County Emergency Management Office to the fullest extent.
To report an outage if you are a Jackson Purchase customer, text "OUT" to 855-938-3622 or through the JPEC smarthub app. You can also call 800-633-4044.
If you encounter a downed powerline or tree, stay away, and do not attempt to clear trees.
As of 3:50 p.m., JPEC says it has restored eight circuits and all of its substations.
However, as daylight fades, the process will slow. If you have necessities, like medical equipment, that require electricity, JPEC says to consider making other arrangements.