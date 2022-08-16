MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- Marshall County Sheriff Eddie will stay in office through September. This after he previously announced he would retire at the end of July. McGuire then pushed his retirement back a month to the end of August, and now again until the end of next month.
In a letter McGuire wrote last month, he indicated that Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal would not be appointing Marshall County Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht early. Neal continues to refuse to comment on the situation, despite being given ample opportunity in July and again on Tuesday. This leaves an element of uncertainty about what will happen with the sheriff's department in the near future.
Hilbrecht, who currently serves as a detective with the department, will still take office at some point. However, as things stand, it looks like he'll have to wait until 2023 if Neal doesn't appoint him early.
"I'm certainly disappointed in the decision coming from Judge Neal's office, that he's not going to make that appointment. I feel I've put the time and effort in and run a strong campaign," Hilbrecht said.
"It's 100% his decision to make and I'll have to respect that decision. And I look forward to serving the citizens come January 3," the Sheriff-elect added.
After being told Neal was in a meeting, we drove to the Marshall County Courthouse to speak with him. Neal's assistant told us the Judge Executive would not be commenting on the issue.
Ultimately appointing Hilbrecht early will save tax payers money as it will avoid the need for additional audits to be done to the sheriff's department. Marshall County Commissioner and Judge Executive-elect Kevin Spraggs doesn't understand why Neal would even consider appointing an interim sheriff.
"All appointing someone else will accomplish is costing the tax payers thousands of dollars in additional audits," Spraggs said. "Matt has worked there for many years, it would obviously be a smooth transition, and give him a little bit of a head start on the first of the year when he was scheduled to take office anyway."
Hilbrecht has come to terms with waiting until January, however, he's concerned about the deputies that will be serving under him.
"I don't like the confusion it causes for the employees. You know, the anxiety of just the unknown and not knowing what's going to happen in the next few months. But we'll get through it, and we'll be fine, and we'll start a strong administration starting in January," Hilbrecht said.
Regardless of what Neal decides to do, which is still unknown as he regularly refuses to comment on issues like this, Hilbrecht will still take office in January.