MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Fleas have caused the entire Marshall County, Kentucky, Judicial Building to close. Exterminators are spraying the entire first floor Wednesday night.
The flea problems started in the district courtroom.
From courtrooms to the clerk's office, there is always something going on in a judicial building. On Wednesday, 14-year-old Jamison Miller went to the Marshall County Judicial Building to get his first ID at the county license office.
"I'm getting a bank account," Miller said to the clerk. "I have a lot of money." He's spent all summer mowing lawns and doing chores, and he can't open his bank account with out an ID. Luckily, he caught the license office before it closed.
"I've been here before two times for field trips," he said. "Last time I came here it was for a mock trial, but I didn't know they were gonna get fleas in here. That's not usual."
Court employees agreed. Wednesday morning, the district court announced it was rescheduling about 70 cases on the docket. A letter on the courtroom doors said "There was a severe health and safety concern" for the public and staff there. The county clerk said cleaning crews found fleas the night before.
County Attorney Jason Darnall said this was a first for him. "I mean, it's an inconvenience, but it's not something we can't overcome. It's just kind of annoying," Darnall said. "I feel bad for the people who made the drive here who thought we were going to have court and it was canceled."
The court is sending letters to everyone who's case was impacted. They were able to hold some arraignments in the circuit court on the second floor. For everyone's safety, they are treating the entire first floor of the building. That means the entire building will close on Thursday.
In a place usually reserved for people, the scales of lady justice are tipping for all things fleas. Written drivers license tests that were scheduled for Thursday are also canceled. We are working to find out how much the extermination is costing taxpayers. The building will open Friday morning at 8 a.m.