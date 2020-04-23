MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County leaders are still at odds on how to fund additional school resource officers.
Tuesday's fiscal court meeting got heated when a grant application came up that would have helped fund an additional three SROs. Marshall County currently has eight SROs, but the six elementary schools have to share three officers.
The grant was never applied for, because Judge Executive Kevin Neal wouldn't sign off on the application. Neal claims the county can't afford the $30,000 they would have had to match through the grant. The deadline to apply for the grant has already passed.
"I was disappointed when we could have had three additional resource officers for four years at the cost to us of about a year or a year and three quarters," says Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire, who helped research the grant, disagrees with Neal. He believes money could have been reallocated in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
"I think that public safety is the county's responsibility, and on top of that, school safety is paramount," says McGuire.
County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs agrees with McGuire, and is upset that the rest of the fiscal court didn't find out about the grant until after it was too late to apply.
"I feel like we would not have had a problem amending the budget somewhere and getting the money. I can't think of anything any more important than that," says Spraggs.
While it's unclear what the next budget will look like, in the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, $4,000 was allocated for public relations, $10,000 for judge executive's legal fees, and another $10,000 for his travel expenses. When asked about what spending that money on those items says about the county's priorities, Neal wouldn't directly answer the question and changed the subject.
Neal claims that the county would have had to pay more than the $30,000 through the grant, because he says it doesn't account for overtime, insurance fees, and administrative fees.
Neal did voice support for finding other ways to fund school safety.
"There have been discussion I know through the parents of putting a tax in place something that will give sustainability to school safety in our county," says Neal.
Lovett says they are looking at other grants and help from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. James Comer's office for funding to hire more SROs.
The Marshall County Fiscal Court will hold a budget meeting on Monday.