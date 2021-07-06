MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Tuesday was a celebration clouded by controversy for Marshall County leaders.
Fiscal court members toured the county's new emergency communications center Tuesday morning.
District 2 County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs said he believes the tour is a result of recent invoices presented to the fiscal court Tuesday. Spraggs said the invoices total $1.2 million for equipment, among other things.
Marshall County E-911 Director Chris Freeman guided the tour. Spraggs, other county commissioners and leaders and Judge Executive Kevin Neal were there.
Spraggs said Freeman discussed the good in the facility, but he is worried the price tag is just too high.
Freeman showed the training room, server room, kitchen, and rooms for employees.
There are two bunk rooms for six people when they work extended hours. It is also there for lockdown situations for large-scale incidents.
"This is not a dispatch center. It's not a 911 center. It's an emergency communications center, with the hopes of regionalization in the future," said Freeman.
He also showed the dispatch center where seven chairs that have been the subject of much debate in the fiscal court will go. In total, the chairs cost more than $17,000.
"So you want to know why seven seats, why seven consoles, why this, why that. So those folks can have some help. We get beat up for 8 to 12 hours a day, some of them working 16 hours a day," said Freeman. "We're understaffed, and we're overworked. This is going to change that if we can get this project done."
Spraggs told Local 6 this was his first time seeing the invoices. Spraggs said he is not comfortable paying bills he could not look at ahead of time.
He made a motion to table paying for them, with a 3-to-1 vote.
Freeman said Spraggs did see the invoices.
The director said it was initially a part of a school violence grant from last March that the E-911 center did not receive. Freeman said they can't do anything until the amount is approved.
District 1 County Commissioner Justin Lamb gave his opinion on the matter.
"I think that anything that we can do to further 911 is important to this community as long as we can do it in a fiscally responsible manner," said Lamb.
Freeman said one of the bills is for a piece of equipment that will integrate five systems that are currently on separate networks.
He said he cannot provide a date for when the center will be up and running until the rest of the equipment is paid for.
Spraggs said he takes his duties very seriously. He will not approve any payments until he gets a better understanding.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for July 20.