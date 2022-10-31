MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County's burn ban was lifted today thanks to the rain they received over the weekend.
Marshall County officials say they are still in the 'slight' risk-category for drought, according to the National Weather Service.
In the Monday release, officials also reminded the public that Kentucky is still in the Division of Forestry Fall Burn Season. Accordingly, community members should follow all mandates, take precautions, stay with fires until they are fully extinguished, and call 911 if a fire gets out of control.