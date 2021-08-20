MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– A Marshall County man was arrested on numerous drug charges by troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1.
An investigation by KSP troopers revealed 42-year-old Ronnie Mardis had been sent a package through FedEx that contained 10lbs of marijuana and 1lb of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms.
A subsequent search of Mardis' residence resulted in the discovery of more marijuana THC wax, other THC products, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, DMT, Ketamine, Ecstacy, Amphetamine pills, and several items of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials. Troopers also located a semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of U.S. currency believed to be from illegal drugs sales.
According to KSP, Mardis has a prior felony and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Mardis, a Hardin resident, was charged with:
- Trafficking in Marijuana
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree ( Methamphetamine)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Cocaine)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (Hallucinogen)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (LSD)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (Drug unspecified)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Drug unspecified)
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
Mardis is being held in the Marshall County Detention Center.