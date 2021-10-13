MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — In 2018, a Marshall County man was charged with reckless homicide after investigators said he shot and killed a man who he claimed was stealing from his property. He's set to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Kelly Allen was charged with reckless homicide after investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department said he shot and killed 38-year-old Jeremy Scott. The sheriff's office said Allen believed Scott was stealing anhydrous ammonia from a tank on his property.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 31, 2018. Investigators said Allen told them he fired two shots from a .38 caliber revolver, and then went to check on Scott. According to the sheriff's office, Allen saw that one of the rounds had struck Scott's lift side, and Allen told his wife to call 911. But, Scott was dead by the time first responders arrived at Allen's property on Scale Road.
In September, Allen pleaded guilty to the downgraded charge of second-degree wanton endangerment in connection to Scott's death, the Tribune Courier reports.
Marshall and Calloway County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust told the newspaper that the charge was downgraded because an amended ballistics report suggests it was like a “fluke” that the bullet struck Scott. The report suggests the bullet actually hit an object — possibly a tree branch — before striking Scott.
Allen will be formally sentenced on Oct. 14. Second-degree wanton endangerment is a class A misdemeanor.