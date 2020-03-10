MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Marshall County man who was studying abroad in Italy has returned home, as the European country continues to struggle with more cases of coronavirus.
Alec Foust, 22, is a University of Kentucky student who was taking classes at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan. He said he first arrived in Italy on Aug. 26, months before the start of the coronavirus outbreak. After staying in Italy for the first semester, he returned home to Benton, Kentucky, for a month, before going back to Italy in January.
Foust said a few weeks ago, on the weekend before school resumed, he heard about the coronavirus reaching Italy. Foust said he then got a notification from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart that classes were suspended for the week. As more cases were discovered, more classes were suspended.
As a result, Foust said he and his roommate took their courses online via livestreams.
"For the most part, I stayed inside. But it got to the point where I would try to avoid, I guess, really crowded areas. I would walk around a local park a lot," said Foust. "Just because staying cramped up inside, eating pasta and peanut butter, it felt like all day long, was just kind of getting to me."
Foust said he often saw people wearing face masks in Milan. And when he was in crowded places, he did too.
"Whenever I was walking around, it didn't worry me too much, because, I mean, the Milanese are pretty good about staying away from you," said Foust. "But when I was on the metro though, oh gosh, there was no way I was not going to wear that face mask."
Foust said as time went on, more people began wearing the masks.
"Pretty much every pharmacy had a sign on the window that read, in both English and in Italian, 'We are out of masks,'" said Foust.
But the outbreak continued to grow in Italy, and UK advised Foust to go home immediately. Foust returned to Benton last Wednesday. He said UK also advised him to limit contact with people for two weeks as a precaution.
"I'm in touch with someone from UK's student health service. And I've been telling her my — taking my temperature and reporting to her every day for the past week or so," said Foust.
Since returning from Italy a week ago, Foust said he does not have any symptoms. He said, although he had plans in Europe — including going to London this week to see a friend and going on spring break in Rome — he is glad he is back in the states.
As of Tuesday, there were more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in Italy, including more than 630 deaths.
In Kentucky, there were eight coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, although none were in west Kentucky.
Meanwhile, in Graves County, Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner said, due to the risk of coronavirus, volunteer firefighters will not be responding to medical calls for the time being, because if they need to be quarantined, they would not be available to respond to fires. The ambulance service will continue to respond to medical calls.