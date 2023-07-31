MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools has named a new interim coach for the Marshall County High School boys' soccer team. The announcement comes less than a week after Local 6 reported that a hazing incident involving the team is under investigation.
When Local 6 spoke with Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle on Wednesday, he confirmed that the district is investigating an incident that happened during an off-site, school-sanctioned trip. Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht said the incident happened during a camp at the University of Kentucky. On Thursday, the university's campus police department confirmed that it is also investigating the incident.
On Monday, Marshall County Schools announced that Don Walker will serve as interim boys' soccer coach through the rest of the current season. Walker previously coached boys’ soccer at the school from 1989 to 2010, the district says, and he was an assistant coach for the school's girls' basketball team.
Local 6 asked the school district's spokesperson whether the previous boys' soccer coach, Bryan Blevins, was fired, suspended or quit and if it was connected to the hazing investigation. The spokesperson said the district cannot comment on that because it's a personnel issue.
The boys' soccer team will begin its season on Aug. 8 in Hopkinsville.