MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County's judge executive has named Bryan Crawley as the new director of its Emergency Management Agency.
In a news release, the county says Crawley was appointed by Judge Executive Kevin Neal and sworn in Wednesday.
“Bryan has over 30 years of experience in emergency management services and holds numerous certifications in this field. He brings the experience and management skills that are greatly needed in this position," Neal says in the news release that was sent Friday. "After being sworn in, he immediately went to begin providing the necessary resources to the agencies involved in recovery efforts of the missing female in the river."
Last week, 37-year-old Brandy Osborne of Illinois was swept into the Tennessee River in the Calvert City area. At last report, she has not yet been recovered from the water, despite search efforts over multiple days involving multiple responding agencies.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director position became vacant in January, when the county announced that former Director Curt Curtner was let go from the position.
In January, Marshall County Commissioners Monti Collins and Kevin Spraggs each said Curtner's dismissal came as a surprise to them.
"I was surprised, but simply because I wasn't aware of it. I found out, I guess, at the same time everyone else did," Collins said.
Spraggs posted on Facebook: "I certainly didn't see this coming as I always felt that Mr. Curtner was doing a great job."
Crawley was chosen from among nine applicants, Friday's news release says, and the committee that considered those applicants included Neal, Deputy Judge Executive Brad Warning, East Marshall Fire Chief Tex Johnson and former Corps of Engineers Emergency Management Rick Winoski.
In the news release, Neal said Crawley, "has already observed that there are many issues that need to be addressed with emergency management and he is eager to deliver results."
The release notes that Crawley's qualifications include "Initial Attack Incident Commander certification, Fire Fighter 1 and 2, EMT, Paramedic, Strike Team Task Leader, medical unit leader, Fire Line Safety Officer, helicopter crew member, and a member of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group."
Crawley's past experience includes managing a wildfire company in East Tennessee, as well as working as a firefighter, EMT and paramedic.
Correction: A previous version of this story listed Tex Johnson as "Gilbertsville Fire Chief Tex Johnson," which is how he was referred to in the county's news release. The story has been corrected to reflect that Johnson is the East Marshall Fire Department chief.