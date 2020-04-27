Frankfort, KY — Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer has announced the promotion of Marshall County native Kyle J. Nall from Captain to Lieutenant Colonel.
Since April 16, Lt. Col. Nall has been responsible for the Operational and Professional Support Troops and will now serve as executive director of the Office of Administrative Services.
Brewer says Nall brings a wealth of knowledge and energy to his current executive level staff.
Brewer says Nall has spent a majority of his adult life with KSP and is enthusiastic about this new career direction.
“While I know many challenges accompany this appointment, I am excited at the opportunity to serve those who serve others,” says Nall.
Nall has served in seven different roles during his 18 years with KSP.
KSP says Nall is also a criminal justice instructor and serves on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board for Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
Nall graduated from Graves County High School and earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Western Kentucky Community and Technical College and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Tiffin University.
KSP says he is currently enrolled at Indiana Tech and is scheduled to graduate with a Masters of Science in Organizational Leadership this December.
He is the son of Michael and Deborah Nall of Wingo, Ky. and is a Deacon at the Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church.