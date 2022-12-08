MARSHALL COUNTY — Two Marshall County nonprofits are moving forward and focusing on putting the spirit of hope back into their community.
The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group and the Kentucky Dream Center are partnering to host HOPE. It's an anniversary observance event to honor survivors of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, first responders and those who lost their lives because of the disaster.
Dec. 10, 2021, was a day that changed lives forever, leaving survivors feeling hopeless, with their only answers left being each other.
"Who better to heal with then people who have experienced exactly what you have experienced?" says Kentucky Dream Center Executive Director Christina Garrott.
Both organizations are focused on supporting the people of Marshall County. "Yes, we're a year down the road, and sometimes life goes on, but we want you, we want our survivors to know we have not forgotten and we are still here to help you as you continue to recover," Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group Chair Mark Sickling says.
The event serves as a reminder that the road to recovery is a long one. "There are definitely still people out there, even this year, who have not taken that first step forward to say 'I need help,'" says Sickling.
This event will be held at the Jonathan Creek Conference Center at 1pm in Hardin Kentucky. The Marshall County High School band will be preforming as well as a few remarks from Governor Andy Beshear.
It's open to all Marshall County residents. Christmas gifts will be given to Marshall County children affected by the tornado after the observance, but families need make sure they RSVP for the gift distribution to make sure Santa Claus brings enough gifts for each child to have one.
You can register by calling 270-883-156 or online at the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group website. Click here to register online or use the QR code below.