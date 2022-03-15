MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County, Kentucky, is offering more help for for tornado survivors as the recovery process continues.
The county is offering free structural engineering inspections for properties owners affected by the tornado and storms that struck the community on Dec. 10.
To access the free service, Marshall County residents and business owners must fill out a form and returning in person or by email.
Forms can be submitted in person at 1101 Main St. Suite 200 in Benton, Kentucky. Applications can be emailed to the Marshall County Building Inspection Office at buildinginspectionoffice@marshallcountyky.gov.
Download the document below for a copy of the form.