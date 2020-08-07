MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Parks Department is set to host its annual Jail & Bail fundraiser Friday, Aug 7 on the courthouse lawn in Benton.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and will last until 1:30 p.m.
Director of Marshall County Parks Department Britney Heath says around 40 members of the community will be arrested and thrown in a jail cell, and all of the bail money raised will benefit the Miracle League of Western Kentucky.
Heath says Handheld Food Truck and Kona Ice will be on site and will be donating a portion of their sales to the Miracle League as well.
The 2019 "Jail & Bail" fundraiser raised close to $15,000, according to Heath.
More information about the event, including names and photos of the 2020 'jail birds' can be found on Mike Miller Park's Facebook page and the Jail & Bail Facebook event page.