MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — "We have been advised that wearing a helmet would be your best option." That's the advice the Marshall County Parks Department is sharing after a hawk in Mike Miller Park attacked people walking on trails there.
In a post made to the Mike Miller Park Facebook page Wednesday, the parks department warned the public about the hawk and explained that the bird is federally protected.
"We have verified with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife that these are federally protected birds and there is nothing we can do to remove them," the Facebook post explains. "The attacks have been on various sections of trails so there is no way to close a certain area. If you choose to continue to utilize the walking trails, we have been advised that wearing a helmet would be your best option."
The post says the attacks have been limited to the walking trails so far, but "this could be an issue anywhere on the premises. Please be aware of your surroundings and use caution at this time."