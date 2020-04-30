MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- On Thursday the Marshall County Fiscal Court had the first reading of the county's proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.
The proposed budget shows more than $18 million less than what was budgeted for the FY 20 budget. The reason for the cuts is because of projected revenue loss due to COVID-19. The road fund is taking one of the biggest hits with more than $2 million in cuts. Parks will also take a cut of more than $200,000 in the budget.
Some questionable funds in last year's budget are not shown in the FY 21 budget. $10,000 for both judge executive travel and legal fees are gone. The $4,000 for public relations is still in the FY 21 budget, though.
On Wednesday, Judge Executive Kevin Neal made the surprising announcement that this fiscal year's proposed budget will include reducing the emergency management director position back to part time.
"That will be consolidated duties and I've yet to identify who that's gonna be," Neal said during Wednesday's budget meeting.
Three months ago, Neal said he was removing Curt Curtner from the emergency management position because the position needed to be full time. In a statement from Jan 21, Neal expressed his support for the emergency management position to be full time.
"As advancements in emergency response progress and requirements for more policy implementation becomes necessary to protect our community, we have identified a need for a full time commitment to the Emergency Management department," Neal's statement said.
Local 6 has tried to call Neal three times to asked what's changed since then and who's currently in charge of emergency management. Neal has not returned our calls.
The proposed budget will now be sent to the Department of Local Government for review. The budget must be passed by the end of June.
See the PDF of the proposed budget below: