MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Library has established a books-by-mail program to make checking out materials from the library more accessible for those who have health or transportation issues.
The program began Oct. 1, and all you need to participate is a valid library card.
“Our staff will work with you to create a list of books that fit your interests, and from this list we will mail out 1-3 titles, depending on the size of the books,” said Marshall County Public Library Director Tammy Blackwell. “Once you have finished with your books, you’ll return them in the same zippered bag in which they arrived, using the prepaid label provided. As soon as your return reaches the library, we’ll put together another set of books to keep you continuously supplied with reading material.”
The library won't just mail you books, but DVDs, CDs, audio books, and other print materials as well.
To register, fill out the sign-up form here.
The library is warning those who sign up in the first month that it might take an additional month before they receive their orders.