CALVERT CITY, KY — The Marshall County Public Library is hosting a playdate for preschoolers called ‘Laugh and Learn’ at their Calvert branch from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 10.
There will be games, story time, sensory activities, and development activities for kids under 5-years-old to enjoy.
The library says that children must be accompanied by an adult to attend the event.
MCPL @ Calvert is located at 949 5th Ave SE, Calvert City, KY 42029.
For more information, call 270-527-3285 or 270-527-9969.