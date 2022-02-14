MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – Starting Monday, the Marshall County Public Library will permanently eliminate all overdue fines on library material.
“Marshall County is excited to join the dozens of Kentucky public libraries that have already eliminated late fees,” said library director Tammy Blackwell. “We are constantly saying that libraries are evolving to meet the needs of our communities, and this is just the latest change to make sure all Marshall Countians have access to the library.”
Although overdue fines have been eliminated, patrons will have to pay the replacement cost for any lost or damaged items from the library.
If you already have overdue items, your library card will be marked "DIGITAL ONLY" until the items are returned.
For more information on the library's new policy, call the library at 270-527-9969.