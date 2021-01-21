MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Public Library will start a laptop and hotspot lending program as part of a Workforce Education, Resources, and Knowledge Services (WERKS)initiative.
This initiative, starting Jan. 19, is an effort to continue the work to bridge the digital divide within the community, according to the library.
The library says it will receive five laptops and hotspots to put in circulation for adult community members to use if they need a computer or internet access to complete resumes, job searches, and applications.
The Marshall County Public Library was one of 20 Kentucky public libraries to be awarded a workforce grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives for the lending program.
“Public libraries have always been a place where people can come to get information, knowledge and education for free,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, secretary of The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development. “That is even more important this year when so many people have to use computers and Wi-Fi for work and school from home during the pandemic.”
The library says their main goal is to continue to be a space where people can have internet access and get help, even if it's virtual.
The library says the kits will have a lending period of two weeks with an automatic two-week renewal if there are no holds.
Additionally, the library says each kit will include written instructions for basic computer tasks, brochures on how to access and use workforce development resources, and a series of instructional videos.
Benton Branch Manager Lenisa Jones said Marshall County Public Library is proud to support all students and employees who are working from home in order to keep our community safe.
“We are so glad to be able to offer a lending program like this to help bridge any digital divide due to lack of internet access at home,” Jones said.
For additional information about the kits, call the library at (270) 527-9969.