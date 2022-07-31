MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- "You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children." Words from Dolly Parton as her Imagination Library expands in Kentucky.
Local 6 visited one of the latest program headquarters in Marshall County to learn more from 'Dolly's Helpers' and the goal to enroll 100% of children ages 0-5 years.
"It's the race to 100 percent," said Michelle Skipper. One of 'Dolly's Helpers'. In Marshall County, the program headquarters is US Vet Connect Inc.
Dolly Parton dreamed up the Imagination Library back in 1995, inspired by her father.
The program mails books to kids aged birth to five years age-appropriate reading. It is free and open to every child.
"A lot of families think this is only for disadvantaged children," said Skipper. "This is for all children in the age range."
Thanks to recent funding from Kentucky Legislators and the Kentucky Department of Education, the program is expanding to all 120 Kentucky counties.
Marshall County has one of the newest local headquarters through US Vet Connect Inc.
"The state of Kentucky just announced a statewide expansion with the help of funding from the state itself and the Department of Education to make it more accessible in areas that it was not previously in," said Theresa Walters, also known as 'Dolly's Helper' in Marshall County.
Walters and Skipper explained their goal to reach all eligible children in Marshall County. There are well on the way.
"We just opened up registration last week and we have over 650 kids signed," said Walters. "That is close to 50% of Marshall county."
To sign up you just got to the website, plus your zip code and your family's information.
"There are a lot of fun books," said Skipper.
Skipper and Walters explained, If a child signs up as a baby, they'll end up with 60 books by age five.
"It is so inspiring to be able have this opportunity to inspire the next generation of dreamers, doers and leaders," said Walters.
Facts about the program in Kentucky:
- Over 3.4 million books have been delivered in Kentucky alone since 2001.
- 42,012 Kentucky kids currently receive books.
- Across the state 15% of kids ages 0-5 are currently enrolled in the Imagination Library Program.