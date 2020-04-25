MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The Marshall County Health Department says there are six new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
, the health department says the new cases are an 85-year-old female, a 76-year-old male, a 54-year-old male, a 54-year-old female, 59-year-old male, and a 46-year-old male.
The health department says the 85-year-old female is isolating in a hospital, and the rest are isolating at home.
This brings the total number of positive cases in Marshall County to 29 cases.
The health department says, of the total 29 cases, 11 have fully recovered.