MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Saturday marks three years since the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
The Marshall County Resiliency Center and the school district are inviting the community to remember those affected by the shooting.
A remembrance event is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center.
There, attendees can view items that were sent to the high school by groups outside of the Marshall County community, in the days following the shooting.
Attendees will also be able to write messages and prayers during the hour-long event, which will be kept with the messages written at the Night of Hope and Healing that was held last year.
Organizers say those who attend are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and obey other health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Guests can enter the KSPAC lobby doors facing the football stadium. The performing arts center is at 416 High School Road in Benton, Kentucky.
For more information, call the resiliency center at 270-252-7378.