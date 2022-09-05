MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Despite some on and off showers on Monday, boaters still made their way out onto the west Kentucky waterways.
Labor Day could also spell the last chance for some boaters to get on the water for the year. Melissa Hale with the Marshall County Rescue Squad said the weather meant this year's long weekend was calmer than in years past.
"We have had zero calls," Hale said Monday afternoon.
It's not just the Labor Day Weekend that was calmer when it came to emergency calls. In general, they've decreased recently.
"Overall for the year in general our calls have been down, which is another good, fortunate thing for us and our community," Hale said.
As we get closer to fall, the rescue squad expects the number of tourists on the water to drop significantly.
"It is the last holiday of the summer for tourists and people that come into the area," Hale said. "But our locals will still be enjoying the lake for probably another month or so."
If you still plan on hitting the lakes, Hale said to always have the essential safety materials with you.
"You need to be equipped with something to be able to communicate with those back at land. You need to of course have your life jackets; that's your number one priority. You need to have someone that is experienced," Hale said.
And if you need their help, the rescue squad is always prepared to respond.
"We have volunteers spread out all over the county. So, fortunately, we do have that advantage to where we can respond at any time," Hale said. "We do keep a boat housed at Kentucky Dam Village all through the holiday season and the summer months, so if we have to, we can always respond with that boat right there."
The Marshall County Rescue Squad is completely volunteer based. The organization is funded through donations.