MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Emergency management and response leaders in Marshall County are asking community members to sign up for the county's CodeRED notification system ahead of this weekend's wet weather.
"Our weather is in a very unpredictable pattern," the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post Friday, explaining that CodeRED is, "a weather app that warns you when dangerous weather is coming to our area." Best of all, it's free.
The East Marshall Fire Protection District also took to Facebook on Friday to encourage community members to download the app.
"This is a free service to the citizens of Marshall County and participation is completely voluntary," the fire protection district says. "Participants choose how they would like to receive notifications; by email, text message, or with a prerecorded phone message."
On Thursday, the East Marshall Fire Protection District said the storm siren at Station 1 at Moors Camp Highway is not operational.
"The control box and pole were damaged during the tornado. The unit also received its power from our building which will be demolished at some point in the near future," the fire protection district explains. "The sirens operation and maintenance is managed by MC Emergency Management. They were made aware of the issues in the days following the storm and are working to get it going."
The fire protection district says it will update the community when that siren is working again.
Visit marshallcountyky.gov to learn how to sign up for CodeRED alerts in Marshall County.
