MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Resiliency Center celebrated its one year anniversary Wednesday with an open house. The center, which is owned and operated by the Merryman House, was established after the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018.
That center provides support for that event and many other crimes and traumatic events that can happen in a person's life. Many organizations often offer counseling for specific things like sexual assault or suicide. The Resiliency Center is unique in that it covers more than just one traumatic event.
"We're all the crimes in between, and there's a lot of things in between that don't get that free support and services until the Resiliency Center came along, and so now we're able to stand in the gap and and be that for those that have suffered and been a victim of other crimes," says Resilience Center Coordinator Jayna Burkey.
The center is free to the public. Services include support groups, activities and expressive arts.