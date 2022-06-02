MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Mass shootings are sparking emotions linked to similar tragedies. As we all know, McCracken and Marshall counties are no stranger to gun violence. After a high school shooting in 2018, the Merryman House created the Marshall County Resiliency Center to help survivors cope with trauma. Now, some of that trauma is resurfacing.
They're seeing more clients coming in needing assistance in light of recent mass shootings, because it's personal for them. They relive these events on a much deeper level because they've been through a similar situation. Resiliency Center Coordinator Jayna Burkey says it's common that certain emotions resurface when watching the news or scrolling through social media.
"Anytime a community has been where this community has been, it would make sense that people would relive or they would hurt for those affected by the recent shootings on a much deeper level," says Burkey.
That's why the center offers free and confidential services: to help those who have been through trauma and for these recent weeks when gun violence hasn’t left the headlines.
"Resiliency centers are set up in a community to do just as the title says: build resilience and support," says Burkey.
Burkey is hoping to be that friendly face and provide a safe space for survivors, but it starts with asking for help and identifying healthy coping strategies like reading a book, starting a hobby or painting.
"Anything you can do that pours into yourself and takes your mind off of the events that are happening right now," says Burkey.
For more information about the Resiliency Center's services, visit merrymanhouse.org/resiliency-center.