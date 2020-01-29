BENTON, KY — It's a space for healing and learning. And it will be open to people of all ages.
The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah will open the Marshall County Resiliency Center on Main Street in Benton, Kentucky. The center will welcome clients from throughout the eight-county Purchase area, offering mental health services on site, as well as referral services, community outreach and education. All services will be free to the public.
The plan is to open the Marshall County Resiliency Center in March. Working at the building will be Coordinator Jayna Burkey. She explained that the space will feature a therapy room similar to the ones at the Merryman House. It will also have a welcome area to make clients feel at home, a children's play area and a place for clients to paint.
"Painting can be very therapeutic. It's an emotional release. When a person can come in and paint, it relaxes them," said Burkey. "When they create something beautiful, then they're able to relax, and it alleviates stress."
Mental health professionals from the Merryman House will regularly go to the Marshall County Resiliency Center to meet clients for appointments. They include Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley, who is a licensed psychological associate and doctoral clinical resident, Tara Pursley, who is a licensed psychological associate, and Dr.Brooke Jacobs, who is a clinical psychologist.
"Resiliency, in simple terms, is that we bounce back. We face incredible challenges, and we can overcome those challenges. That's what resiliency is," said Foley. "And so, the purpose and the mission of not only the Merryman House, but of this project, is to give the community the hope that we bounce back, that we are forever changed, but that obstacles can be overcome. And so, the idea of resilience and resiliency is something that I want the community to embrace, and know that hope is available and that this is a wonderful opportunity for us to strengthen and support our community in need."
Foley said the Marshall County Resiliency Center will offer not just mental health services, but specialty mental health services.
"All of our clinicians are trained in the most evidence-based treatments for treating trauma. EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) is a therapy technique that we're all trained in," Foley said. "So when folks come to the Resiliency Center and they decide they want to see a mental health individual, they are going to see a clinician that is trained in trauma-based treatments, and under the supervision of some of the most renowned experts in trauma."
Foley said the center will also evolve as time goes on.
"As we get to know the community, as we get to know the students, as we get to know the surrounding communities' specific need around this issue, then the community will help shape the type of Resiliency Center that it needs," said Foley.
Foley said the Marshall County Resiliency Center will open in early March. A phone number and office hours are still being determined. The center will also have a website with resources.
The center will feature a logo that is being designed by students at Marshall County High School. One of the students is junior Korbin Brandon.
"When I was in middle school, I actually did some volunteer work at the Merryman House. And I really enjoyed what they were doing. I met the people who ran it, and I realized that they were just good people who really cared about their community," said Brandon. "So when I saw this opportunity, I jumped at it."
The students came up with a circular design for the logo, which features landmarks from various parts of west Kentucky. There are trees in the background to represent Land Between the Lakes and surrounding counties. The foreground features a person standing on Mantle Rock, a natural sandstone arch in Livingston County. There is also a river underneath Mantle Rock to represent a bridge over troubled waters, with the sun overlooking the scenery.
"What we did go for was incorporating all the counties surrounding, because this is supposed to be a center to help other counties also," explained Brandon.
Although the Marshall County Resiliency Center is still more than a month from opening, Brandon can already see the potential impact.
"There are students who are interested in help for their trauma after what we went through here, and even people who are out of high school who want help and really don't know how to deal with their feelings and don't know where to start. And I think that's what the resiliency center is going to do," said Brandon.
The center is being funded by a portion of a $2.2 million federal grant that the Merryman House received through the Victims of Crime Act. The rest of the money supports the services at the Merryman House
Foley said the idea for the Marshall County Resiliency Center came after the Merryman House started working with Dr. Kevin Becker, who is known for his expertise on trauma and responding to mass incidents of violence. Foley said Becker has helped set up resiliency centers across the nation, and felt that having one in Marshall County will greatly benefit the community.
The Marshall County Resiliency Center is located on Main Street in Benton, right next to Puckett's Fine Jewelry. When the Merryman House announces an opening date and other details, Local 6 will post the information online.
For more information on the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, visit merrymanhouse.org.